Reviewing iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) and Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) and Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iHeartMedia and Salem Media Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iHeartMedia $3.56 billion 0.34 -$159.20 million $0.23 37.05 Salem Media Group $258.25 million 0.26 $41.51 million $1.56 1.60

Salem Media Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iHeartMedia. Salem Media Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than iHeartMedia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.2% of iHeartMedia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Salem Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of iHeartMedia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 57.0% of Salem Media Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares iHeartMedia and Salem Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iHeartMedia 0.92% 5.23% 0.53% Salem Media Group 16.42% 15.97% 4.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for iHeartMedia and Salem Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iHeartMedia 1 1 3 0 2.40 Salem Media Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

iHeartMedia presently has a consensus price target of $26.40, suggesting a potential upside of 209.86%. Given iHeartMedia’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe iHeartMedia is more favorable than Salem Media Group.

Volatility and Risk

iHeartMedia has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salem Media Group has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About iHeartMedia (Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates. It also delivers real-time traffic flow and incident information, and weather updates, sports, and news through approximately 2,100 radio stations and 170 television affiliates, and Internet and mobile partnerships. As of December 31, 2021, this segment owned 863 radio stations, which included 249 AM and 614 FM radio stations. The Digital Audio Group segment provides podcasting, digital sites, newsletters, digital services, and programs; and iHeartRadio, a mobile app and web-based service for radio stations, digital-only stations, custom artist stations, and podcasts. The Audio and Media Services Group segment engages in the media representation business. This segment also provides cloud and on-premises broadcast software, such as radio and television automation, music scheduling, newsroom automation, advertising sales management, disaster recovery solutions; and real-time audio recognition technology to approximately 10,000 radio and television stations, cable channels, record labels, advertisers, and agencies, as well as media streaming and research services. The company was formerly known as CC Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iHeartMedia, Inc. in September 2014. iHeartMedia, Inc. is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Salem Media Group (Get Rating)

Salem Media Group, Inc. operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts. It also provides Christian, conservative, investing content, e-commerce, audio and video streaming, and other resources digitally through BibleStudyTools.com, Crosswalk.com, GodVine.com, iBelieve.com, GodTube.com, OnePlace.com, Christianity.com, GodUpdates.com, CrossCards.com, ChristianHeadlines.com, LightSource.com, AllCreated.com, ChristianRadio.com, CCMmagazine.com, SingingNews.com, and SouthernGospel.com; and Townhall.com, HotAir.com, Twitchy.com, RedState.com, BearingArms.com, ConservativeRadio.com, and pjmedia.com, as well as mobile applications. In addition, the company publishes digital newsletters that provide market analysis and non-individualized investment strategies; and operates SermonSearch.com, ChurchStaffing.com, WorshipHouseMedia.com, SermonSpice.com, WorshipHouseKids.com, Preaching.com, ChristianJobs.com, ShiftWorship.com, JourneyBoxMedia.com, Playblackmedia.com, and HyperPixelsMedia.com. Further, it offers publication of conservative, Christian, and history books; Xulon Press, a print-on-demand self-publishing service; and Mill City Press that publishes books, as well as provides digital marketing service. The company was formerly known as Salem Communications Corporation and changed its name to Salem Media Group, Inc. in February 2015. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Irving, Texas.

