Reviewing Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) and Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE)

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) and Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Northwest Natural and Excelerate Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Natural 0 4 1 0 2.20 Excelerate Energy 0 2 4 0 2.67

Northwest Natural presently has a consensus target price of $53.60, suggesting a potential upside of 5.49%. Excelerate Energy has a consensus target price of 32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.47%. Given Excelerate Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Excelerate Energy is more favorable than Northwest Natural.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northwest Natural and Excelerate Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Natural $860.40 million 2.02 $78.67 million $2.42 21.00 Excelerate Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Northwest Natural has higher revenue and earnings than Excelerate Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.1% of Northwest Natural shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Northwest Natural shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Northwest Natural and Excelerate Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Natural 8.43% 8.07% 1.90% Excelerate Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Northwest Natural beats Excelerate Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northwest Natural Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center. In addition, it engages in the gas storage, water, non-regulated renewable natural gas, and other investments and activities. The company provides natural gas service through approximately 786,000 meters in Oregon and southwest Washington; and water services to a total of approximately 80,000 people through approximately 33,000 water and wastewater connections in the Pacific Northwest and Texas. Northwest Natural Holding Company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Excelerate Energy, Inc. provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions. It also leases an LNG terminal in Bahia, Brazil. Excelerate Energy, LLC acts as general partner of the company. Excelerate Energy, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate Energy, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Excelerate Energy Holdings, LLC.

