Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Short Interest Update

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,960,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the May 15th total of 6,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Shares of NYSE:REXR traded up $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,773. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $55.84 and a one year high of $84.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.83, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.18%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 411.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

