Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $406.31

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 406.31 ($4.93) and traded as low as GBX 361 ($4.38). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 361 ($4.38), with a volume of 4,574 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.85) price target on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 357.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 405.73. The stock has a market cap of £227.10 million and a PE ratio of 33.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.08.

In related news, insider Graham Ritchie bought 14,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.35) per share, with a total value of £53,270.40 ($64,656.39).

About Ricardo (LON:RCDO)

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through five segments: Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

