Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Short Interest Update

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 69.0% from the May 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of RMBI stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.75. 34,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,480. The company has a market capitalization of $164.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.83. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $18.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.25.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.17 million for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 6.64%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $295,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

