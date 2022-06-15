Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Clorox by 411.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 14,059 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,766,000 after purchasing an additional 178,636 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. Barclays reduced their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $142.54.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.15. 32,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,929. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $123.49 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.15 and a 200 day moving average of $153.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

