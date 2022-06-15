Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,723 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,723 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,695,635. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $187.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

