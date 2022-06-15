Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $367,000 Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,234,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.87.

Shares of C stock traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $47.60. The company had a trading volume of 624,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,807,445. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $75.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.60. The firm has a market cap of $94.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

