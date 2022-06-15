Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,477 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Boeing by 448.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,249 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 21,463 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,837,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Boeing by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded up $10.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.26. The company had a trading volume of 303,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,091,727. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.08. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $252.30. The firm has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.37.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

