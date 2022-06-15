Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,583 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Aflac by 75.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,287 shares of company stock worth $214,350 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.82.

AFL traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,610. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

