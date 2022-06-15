Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Takes $880,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $234.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,625. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.48. The company has a market capitalization of $125.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

