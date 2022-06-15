Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,148 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.6% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.29. 91,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,108,876. The company has a market capitalization of $114.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.43 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.63.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.94.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.