Rinkey Investments Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 2.6% of Rinkey Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.16. 44,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,727,987. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.27. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.40 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

