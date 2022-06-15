Rinkey Investments Acquires New Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of Rinkey Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 295.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 47,506 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,671,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,548. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.08.

