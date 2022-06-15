Rinkey Investments Invests $271,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.79. 21,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,729. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.91 and its 200-day moving average is $159.92. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.98 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

