Rinkey Investments Takes Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Gpwm LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.79. The company had a trading volume of 17,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,700. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average of $52.27. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.83 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

