Rivetz (RVT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23,716.70

Rivetz (RVT) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 15th. Rivetz has a total market capitalization of $23,716.70 and approximately $44.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rivetz has traded 42% lower against the US dollar. One Rivetz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Rivetz alerts:

About Rivetz

Rivetz (RVT) is a coin. It launched on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

