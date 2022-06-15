Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 60,294 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 60,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,361,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 12.1% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,788,000 after buying an additional 803,958 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,576,000 after buying an additional 262,052 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,991,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,253,000 after buying an additional 137,307 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,991,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,254,000 after buying an additional 216,147 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,892,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,850,000 after buying an additional 174,278 shares during the period.

Shares of VO stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.83. The stock had a trading volume of 53,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,117. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.41 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

