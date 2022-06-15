Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Takes $1.61 Million Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for 1.3% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,806,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,472,000 after purchasing an additional 878,534 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,455,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,158,000 after buying an additional 66,493 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,728,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,903,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,262,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,877,000 after acquiring an additional 54,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 695,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of VFH stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.56. 37,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,619. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $102.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.21.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.