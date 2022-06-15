Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Takes $261,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,365,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 532,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,323,000 after purchasing an additional 49,989 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 477,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 125,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.32. 549,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,954,531. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.63. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.