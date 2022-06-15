Rune (RUNE) Price Hits $26.41 on Top Exchanges

Rune (RUNE) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for $26.41 or 0.00116443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a total market capitalization of $357,032.69 and $666.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rune alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,622.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,301.34 or 0.27779143 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.83 or 0.00409251 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00068460 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00037452 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.