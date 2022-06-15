Saber Capital Managment LLC Buys Shares of 38,107 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Saber Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,000. Copart comprises approximately 4.6% of Saber Capital Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 2,453.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after buying an additional 90,961 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after buying an additional 22,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,895,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $103.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.13. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.54 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.47.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

