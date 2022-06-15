Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Shares Gap Down to $83.32

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $83.32, but opened at $77.12. Sabine Royalty Trust shares last traded at $76.21, with a volume of 1,942 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Sabine Royalty Trust alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.01 and its 200 day moving average is $56.52.

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The energy company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 95.76% and a return on equity of 707.91%. The business had revenue of $23.93 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $8.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,131,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 7.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter.

About Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.