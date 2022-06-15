Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.17

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.17 and last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 322836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.85.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sabre by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sabre by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 39,847 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sabre by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 303,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28,161 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Sabre by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 164,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter.
Sabre Company Profile (NASDAQ:SABR)
Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
