Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Nellore Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Nellore Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,862 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises 22.1% of Nellore Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Nellore Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $81,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.34, for a total transaction of $387,182.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,688,689.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,647 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $558,305.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,250,485 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.68. The company had a trading volume of 95,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,902,484. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.27. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.85 billion, a PE ratio of 161.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CRM shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Salesforce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

