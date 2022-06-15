Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.01-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.69 billion-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.77 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.74-$4.76 EPS.

CRM stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,902,484. The stock has a market cap of $166.20 billion, a PE ratio of 159.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.27.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Roth Capital raised shares of Salesforce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $272.50.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $558,305.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 9,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.94, for a total transaction of $1,770,206.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436,352,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,435 shares of company stock valued at $22,250,485. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Salesforce by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Salesforce by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,676,573,000 after buying an additional 257,695 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,820,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,023,534,000 after buying an additional 130,181 shares during the period. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.3% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,210 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $602,396,000 after buying an additional 37,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

