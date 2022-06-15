Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Samsung Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average of $57.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89.
About Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)
Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.
