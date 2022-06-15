Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Shares Down 0.1%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) fell 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $340.00 and last traded at $340.00. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $340.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on SARTF. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $419.89.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SARTF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.25. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SARTF)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.