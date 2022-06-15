Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Trading Down 8.9%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $305.24 and last traded at $305.24. Approximately 52 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $335.10.

SDMHF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sartorius Stedim Biotech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $550.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $337.27 and a 200 day moving average of $404.68.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

