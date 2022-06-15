Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stake Lowered by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 257,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,833 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $18,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000.
SCHV stock opened at $62.52 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.16.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.