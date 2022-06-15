Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $44.89

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.89 and last traded at $44.99, with a volume of 19811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.19.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

