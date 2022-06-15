Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Oldfather Financial Services LLC

Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.83. 13,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,332. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.42. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

