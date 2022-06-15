Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.90-$7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.43 billion-$7.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.47 billion.

Science Applications International stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.48. The stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,136. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $95.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.02.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.86.

In other news, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Science Applications International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after purchasing an additional 491,167 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Science Applications International by 3,897.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 98,407 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Science Applications International by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,486,000 after purchasing an additional 94,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Science Applications International by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,352,000 after purchasing an additional 91,475 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Science Applications International by 39.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,191,000 after purchasing an additional 88,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

