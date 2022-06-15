Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Buys 363 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Fortive were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 295.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at $5,758,653.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.27.

FTV opened at $56.07 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $55.38 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Fortive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.