Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Buys 760 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAH opened at $82.02 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $91.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

BAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.10.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at $16,459,745.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $533,966.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,925 shares of company stock worth $10,666,411. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

