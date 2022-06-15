Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,247 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 1.4% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $1,126,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Walmart by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,993 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 17,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $1,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $119.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.42 and a 200 day moving average of $141.26. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

