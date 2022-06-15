Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Has $555,000 Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Cowen cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.56.

NYSE OTIS opened at $69.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.78. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.64 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.