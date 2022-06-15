Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Sells 228 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 1.8% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 52,637 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $70.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $188.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

