Security National Bank of SO Dak Decreases Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Security National Bank of SO Dak reduced its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.71.

Leidos stock opened at $97.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.13. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $111.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $750,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,695,700.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $747,052.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,778.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,339 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,436 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.