Security National Bank of SO Dak Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

SCHV opened at $62.52 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

