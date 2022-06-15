Security National Bank of SO Dak Sells 279 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Security National Bank of SO Dak lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,557 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $160.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.12 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,560 shares of company stock valued at $36,674,489 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on NVIDIA to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.97.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

