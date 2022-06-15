Security National Bank of SO Dak Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,188,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,178,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Accenture by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,404,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Accenture by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 71,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,015,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Accenture from $480.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen cut their price target on Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.11.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $275.12 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $268.17 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.56.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

