Seedify.fund Market Cap Achieves $26.69 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 15th. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00004869 BTC on exchanges. Seedify.fund has a market capitalization of $26.69 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,129% against the dollar and now trades at $7,319.80 or 0.32760086 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.31 or 0.00404194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00073369 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00036970 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,536,774 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

