Sentinel (DVPN) Trading 21.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. In the last week, Sentinel has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel has a market cap of $10.82 million and approximately $125,368.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 16,531,462,072 coins and its circulating supply is 9,434,543,460 coins. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

