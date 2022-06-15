SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Major Shareholder Daniel S. Loeb Sells 1,150,959 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,150,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $25,666,385.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,309,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,211,639.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of S traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,235,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.45. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.99.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.64 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 121.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on S shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth about $16,106,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,532,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, Polarity Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

