Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Update

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the May 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup cut Shimano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Get Shimano alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMNNY opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. Shimano has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.50.

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shimano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.