Short Interest in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Rises By 77.9%

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,270,000 shares, a growth of 77.9% from the May 15th total of 5,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $1,624,370.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,440,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,565 shares in the company, valued at $22,401,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,998 shares of company stock worth $5,191,570 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,969,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,606,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,143 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,112,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,909,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,865,000 after purchasing an additional 968,064 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Campus Communities stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.56. 14,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,563,583. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.28. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $46.72 and a 1-year high of $65.22.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $273.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACC. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Capital One Financial cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.59.

American Campus Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

