Short Interest in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Increases By 56.4%

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,300 shares, an increase of 56.4% from the May 15th total of 65,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
NYSEAMERICAN BTN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.53. The company had a trading volume of 869 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,363. Ballantyne Strong has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $48.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.20.
Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a net margin of 72.56% and a return on equity of 0.84%.
Ballantyne Strong Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.
