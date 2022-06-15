Short Interest in Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Rises By 58.3%

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 505,100 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the May 15th total of 319,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 58.7 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

OTCMKTS CADNF traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.61. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00. Cascades has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

