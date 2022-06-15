Short Interest in Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Rises By 52.4%

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 813,500 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the May 15th total of 533,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.3 days.

DROOF remained flat at $$1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. Deliveroo has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $6.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Deliveroo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 165 ($2.00) to GBX 170 ($2.06) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 208 ($2.52) to GBX 205 ($2.49) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.33.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

